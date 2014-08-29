9-year-old dials 911 from the back of a stolen SUV

A brave boy from Houston is being credited with saving other children and an SUV from a carjacker.

Police said 9-year-old Alex Veasley and four other children were forced to go on a dangerous trip on Wednesday.

"He said ‘hang on' and I was like ‘wait you're in the wrong car' and he was like ‘I know I'm stealing this car,'" Alex said. "I hope it never happens again."

He said it all happened in an instant.

"She was buying us tacos because some people were hungry," Alex said.

His driver, Latonya Jackson stopped at a Jack in the Box, but left the car running when she went in to grab another order for one of the children.

That's when 24-year-old Brenton Simmons jumped in the SUV.

"He just got in, got the keys and drove away," Alex said.

Simmons drove around with the kids for hours, speeding and swerving all over the road. He barely missed other cars.

"The car almost flipped over," Alex said.

Most of the other children were asleep. However, Simmons' erratic driving finally woke up the oldest child in the car.

"His head hit the ceiling and he said ‘is there somebody in this car?'" Alex said. "And I was like ‘yep we're getting car robbed.'"

When Simmons stopped in Cinco Ranch to get gas, Alex said he saw an opportunity. It was a cell phone left behind by Jackson.

"It was in a cup holder in the back seat," he said. "So I grabbed it and called 911."

Alex and the 11-year-old boy told a dispatcher what was going on and where they were. Shortly after that call, they saw the flashing police lights that meant they would soon be free.

"I was like ‘yes!' and I was happy because I could finally go home, because I was exhausted," Alex said.

By 9:30 p.m., Alex was safely in the back of a patrol car at the Houston Police Department waving and smiling. He was ready to be reunited with his mother.

