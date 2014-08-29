US regulators rap faulty water pump at Millstone

Federal regulators say they could impose more inspections and greater oversight of Connecticut's nuclear power plant due to repeated problems with a critical water pump.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued on Thursday its findings from an inspection of Millstone Power Plant unit 3. Regulators say problems associated with a turbine-driven auxiliary water pump three times last year and in January was of low to moderate safety significance.

The pump cools the reactor in emergencies if offsite power and diesel generators fail.

Millstone, which is owned by Dominion Resources Inc., may request a conference with regulators, submit a written response or accept the finding. Spokesman Ken Holt says plant officials have not made a decision.

Federal regulators said the pump is no longer an immediate safety concern because a part was replaced.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.