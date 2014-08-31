CT cracks down on speeding, DUI violations

Connecticut is cracking down on highway speeders this busy Labor Day holiday weekend.

The state Department of Transportation highway safety office launched the first part of an anti-speeding campaign in rural Connecticut, where officials say most deaths occur due to automobile speeding.

The campaign has begun with billboards and ads on TV, radio and the Internet. Graphic images are used to communicate the consequences of speeding.

State highway officials cite National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data that show driving too fast for conditions or faster than posted speed limits top the list of drivers involved in fatal crashes. In addition, most fatalities occur on roads with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less.

As of Sunday afternoon, Connecticut State Police said there were 1,132 speeding violations, 116 seat belt violations, 2,487 other hazardous moving, cell phone violations, and 27 cited who were driving under the influence, this Labor Day weekend.

Police also said there were 210 total crashes, and 23 of those had reported injuries. There were zero fatalities reported as of Sunday morning. Police said the fatality at the Lime Rock Race Track was not considered to be a road fatal but an untimely death.

In 2013, state police reported 259 car crashes, with three fatalities.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.