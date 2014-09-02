Republican PAC airs TV ad slamming Malloy tax hike

A Republican political action committee has launched a TV ad attacking Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's tax policies.

Grow Connecticut, which received backing from the Republican Governors Association, released a video Tuesday quoting unidentified people criticizing Malloy for income and sales tax increases approved in 2011 by Malloy and the Democratic-led legislature.

Malloy and the legislature raised taxes on income and sales by $2.6 billion over two years to help cover a projected $3.3 billion budget deficit inherited from previous administrations.

Malloy has said repeatedly he will not approve any more tax increases. Republican candidate Tom Foley says in a separate online petition that the governor has "been anything but clear when it comes to taxes in Connecticut."

A spokesman for the Malloy campaign did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

