Testimony continues for dentist accused of patient's death

An Enfield dentist is back in the hot seat, trying to convince Connecticut's Dental Commission to reinstate his license.

State health officials suspended Dr. Rashmi Patel's license in late April after two incidents involving two different patients, one of whom died less than an hour after leaving his office during the middle of a major procedure.

At a testimony on Wednesday, Patel said he did not violate standard of care by treating 64-year-old Judy Gan in one single office visit, in spite of her medical history.

The future of the dentist, and whether he will ever practice again, lies in the hands of the dental commission.

One incident happened on Feb. 17, when Gan arrived for extractions, implants and bone grafts. After being sedated and worked on, Gan's vital signs started deteriorating and her pulse weakened.

The defense in the case suggests that monitors being used at the time may not have given accurate readings and that the monitor can change..

"The profusion was inadequate in her fingers. Readings were false lows," Patel said, in part.

However, some assistants told health officials it took several please to the dentist before 9-1-1 was called.

Patel said Gan didn't experience respiratory distress until 9-1-1 was called.

Patel denies any wrongdoing, and he and his defense suggest a "state expert" jumped the gun recommending that he lose his license, even discrediting some of his own employees.

The attorney for the state suggests Patel's medical records at the time were inaccurate.

After the hearing on Wednesday, Patel did not have any comments.

The hearings will resume on Oct. 1, and an autopsy has not yet been completed on Gan.

