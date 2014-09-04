'Dangerous' albino cobra on the loose in CA

The search is on for a dangerous albino cobra.

The poisonous snake was last seen slithering across the 1300 block of Rancho Lane in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Officials said it already attacked a dog and its bite can be deadly.

LA County Animal Care and Control poked around the neighborhood into the evening on Thursday. It passed out flyers warning people who lived there to be careful of the albino monocle cobra.

"It's going to hang around the neighborhood because of the drought," said animal control expert Bo Slyapich. "We have the rodents in the water. Nothing's leaving the neighborhood. Everything's coming in."

Slyapich spent 30 years corralling rattle snakes from the yards of frightened families. He's often called upon by Animal Care and Control for help.

Slyapich said the cobra can hide in trees, small openings and in bushes. Basically anywhere.

It also knows it's being hunted.

"They'll defend themselves," said Slyapich. "They don't want to have anything to do with us. But if we scare it, startle it, step on it, it will bite us."

As neighbors asked for advice on what to do, the slippery escapee got to spend another night free.

