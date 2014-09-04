Plane spotting group alleges harassment at Bradley

A group of aviation enthusiasts says it has been harassed by authorities at Bradley International Airport for taking part in a well-established hobby that includes photographing airplanes and recording tail numbers.

Dennis Michaud of Wethersfield says the plane spotters went to the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut to complain about repeatedly being thrown off airport property and told by police their activity is illegal.

Kevin Dillon, the executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, says the hobbyists are allowed to photograph in any public area of the airport, but not in restricted areas because of liability and safety concerns.

Trooper Kelly Grant, a Connecticut State Police spokeswoman, says they have asked the spotters to move when they receive calls from citizens reporting suspicious activity along the airport's fence line.

