Putnam officials looking to enforce yard sale ordinance

Labor Day weekend was a little crowded and congested in the quiet corner recently, and yard sales may be the reason.

Now town leaders in Putnam are planning to enforce an old ordinance in hopes of keeping the roadways clear and open.

The law regulating yard sales, tag sales, garage sales, etc. in Putnam has been on the books since 1983. In Putnam, people have come to Town Hall and the mayor's office to get a permit first, before putting on a tag sale or anything in the like.

A separate permit is needed for each tag sale day. No more than two tag sale permits are allowed per year to any person/family in the same dwelling/property.



Just before the weekend, utility poles were plastered with signs promoting tag sales.

Last weekend, the office of Mayor Tony Falzarano received complaints that the backups on Woodstock Avenue, and town officials said the backups weren't caused by the popular Woodstock Fair, but tag sales.

"I love going yard selling," said Tammy Bennett, of Putnam.

Bennett said there was a lot of traffic this weekend in town, but she believes it's connected to the Woodstock Fair. Brooklyn resident Cathryn Bouthillier agreed with Bennett.

"There are some tag sales, a lot of congestion due to the fair," Bouthillier said.

However, town officials are talking with zoning officers and the police department in hopes of cracking down on yard sales.

"That's crazy. I think that's crazy," Diane Leonard, of Woodstock, said. "People are trying to make a little extra money to live you know help pay for their oil, their gas."

There is no charge for a permit to hold a tag sale, but people must have one before selling any items, or else they can face a $100 fine.



