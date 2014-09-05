Hartford council accepts Rock Cats stadium proposal

The Downtown North neighborhood in Hartford is the site of the new stadium proposal. (WFSB file photo)

The Hartford Common Council officially accepted a resolution for the development of a new Rock Cats stadium in the Downtown North section of the city.

A public hearing on the recommendations was set for Sept. 17.

"What was recommended to Council [Thursday] is a proposal from a proven developer who is committed to investing over $350 million to create a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood in Downtown North," said Mayor Pedro Segarra in a statement. "This area has been an underutilized sea of parking lots for decades. Before us is the opportunity to create a new neighborhood, jobs, and much needed new revenue streams for the City of Hartford."

The proposal called for 600 apartment units, 140,000 sq. ft. of storefront retail and restaurant space, a grocery store, a Thomas Hooker brewery and the ballpark.

City council president Shawn Wooden said he was pleased with the proposal, which includes private financing.

"The Council is committed to doing their due diligence, continuing the dialogue and thoroughly reviewing the details of the plan," Wooden said.

DoNo Hartford, LLC was selected as the developer.

"We are proposing to invest $350 million of private funds to create this neighborhood and included in this are the private funds required to construct the ballpark," said Yves Joseph, principal for DoNo Hartford, LLC.

News of the development continues to garner mixed opinions from residents. Some told Eyewitness News that they'd prefer to see the city invest in other areas like school. Others, however, think the proposal would help invigorate the north end of the city and help small businesses.

The city's Operations, Management, Budget and Legislative Affairs Committee will review the proposal at the Sept. 17 public hearing. It starts at 5 p.m. at the Parker Memorial Community Center on Main Street in Hartford.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.