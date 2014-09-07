3-year-old boy gets 'Ironman-like' 3-D hand

Three-year-old Rayden Kahae is a happy and loving child, but the boy called "Bubba" has always been different from the rest of the children in his neighborhood.

Bubba was born with ABS, also known as Amniotic Band Syndrome, which is where the baby's hands end up without some fingers, some with none, and a few little stumps instead of fingers, said Bubba's grandma Rulan Waikiki.

While the 3-year-old from Wailuku, Hawaii thrived, he knew he was different.

"He knew from earlier on when he could notice that his sister had two hands and he didn't, that he always said he doesn't like that hand he wanted one like Titas," Waikiki said.

Several months ago, Waikiki discovered an option for her grandson on the internet from a group called E-Nable, and it was a life changing discovery.

For years, patients spent up to $40,000 for a commercially-made prosthetic hand, but thanks to 3-D printing technology, a mechanical body-powered hand costs only $50 to build.

"He wanted an Ironman hand," Waikiki said.

Recently, Bubba's Ironman hand arrived in the mail and instead of reaching for a ball or a toy, Bubba held his own hand.

His hand didn't cost a penny either, after the non-profit group E-Nable provided it at no cost. The organization operates off of donations and the expertise of volunteers.

Bubba will turn four in November and his grandmother said that his hand will be refitted as he gets older.

She hopes other children like Bubba, and even adults, can benefit from the wonders of technology.

