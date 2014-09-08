UConn raising funds for memorial to slain player

The UConn Foundation has set up a fund to raise money for a public memorial to Jasper Howard, the Huskies defensive back who was stabbed to death outside a school dance five years ago.

The school hopes to raise about $3,000 through the Jasper "Jazz" Howard Statue Fund.

The school says the memorial will be at Rentschler Field and incorporate Howard's No. 6 jersey. They hope to unveil it in November.

Howard was fatally stabbed during a fight between two groups outside the student union on Oct. 18, 2009. Authorities say the fight began over a comment one player made about a woman at the dance.

John Lomax III of Bloomfield is serving an 18-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Howard's death.

