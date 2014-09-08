UConn raising funds for memorial to slain player - WFSB 3 Connecticut

UConn raising funds for memorial to slain player

By The Associated Press
Jasper Howard in his UConn unifrom. (WFSB file photo) Jasper Howard in his UConn unifrom. (WFSB file photo)
STORRS, CT (AP) -

The UConn Foundation has set up a fund to raise money for a public memorial to Jasper Howard, the Huskies defensive back who was stabbed to death outside a school dance five years ago.

The school hopes to raise about $3,000 through the Jasper "Jazz" Howard Statue Fund.

The school says the memorial will be at Rentschler Field and incorporate Howard's No. 6 jersey. They hope to unveil it in November.

Howard was fatally stabbed during a fight between two groups outside the student union on Oct. 18, 2009. Authorities say the fight began over a comment one player made about a woman at the dance.

John Lomax III of Bloomfield is serving an 18-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Howard's death.

