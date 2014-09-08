Connecticut victim shot in head in Springfield

A Connecticut man remains in critical condition after getting shot in the head in Springfield over the weekend.

Police say a passer-by found the 38-year-old victim on the ground next to a car at about 5 a.m. Sunday. The passer-by at first thought the victim was changing a tire but then realized he was hurt and called 911.

It's unclear how long the victim had been there.

The victim, whose name was not made public, was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Police called the area where the man was found a quiet residential area.

