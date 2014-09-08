Expert sees fall foliage perfection on schedule

A horticulture expert says Connecticut could have a perfect fall foliage. Unless it rains.

The New Haven Register reports that Jeff Ward, chief scientist of Forestry and Horticulture for the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, says the leaves look pretty good so far. He says there's been enough rain to keep them healthy with potential for a "spectacular fall."

But that the colors could be dulled if it rains for several days or even if there's a steady drizzle that leeches out the color.

The fall foliage cycle is on schedule in Connecticut with October the month for leaf-peeping. Ward says the first week of October is peak for northwest Connecticut, the second week for the central area and the third week for the shoreline.