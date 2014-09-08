Maryland mother accused of suffocating children, 1 and 3

Authorities say a Maryland woman suffocated her two kids, 1 and 3 years old, and then told a relative what she'd done.

Prince George's County police accused 24-year-old Sonya Katarina Spoon of suffocating 1-year-old Ayden Spoon and 3-year-old Kayla Thompson over the weekend.

The children died at a hospital, authorities say.

Police say they found plastic bags near both of the kids.

Spoon gave police a detailed statement on how the children died, according to police.

She is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail pending a court appearance, according to authorities.

Spoon has been dealing with a stressful custody issue and has been "under extreme psychological and mental distress," said her mother, Paivi Spoon.

