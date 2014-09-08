Last super moon of the summer on Monday night

The final super moon of the summer is set to rise on Monday.

This is when the moon is closest to earth and looks the biggest in the night sky. It is also during the harvest moon, when the moonlight lasts longer.

The super moon will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere, and this is the third this summer.

The full phase of the moon will officially occur at 9:38 p.m. eastern time on Monday.

