Millstone drill testing response to intruders

The Millstone nuclear power complex in Waterford is testing the response of about 500 workers and emergency responders to an intruder scenario.

The power station owned by Virginia-based Dominion is conducting a drill Tuesday for a "hostile action event" involving intruders who break in and damage the Unit 3 reactor.

Millstone spokesman Ken Holt told The Day that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are evaluating the drill. He says an evaluated drill is required once every two years.

Emergency command centers are set up in East Lyme for Millstone staff, Waterford and East Lyme for local emergency responders, and the state armory in Hartford for state authorities.

Millstone's two operating reactors generate more than 2,000 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 500,000 homes.

