Former UConn QB to become coach-in-training

The career of the week one starting quarterback for the University of Connecticut Huskies football team is permanently over, according to a release from the school.

Connecticut quarterback Casey Cochran (12) during Connecticut's 45-10 victory over Memphis in an NCAA college football game, in East Hartford, Conn., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)

UConn's Casey Cochran, who decided this week to stop playing football after suffering a series of concussions, will stay with the team as a coach-in-training.

Coach Bob Diaco says the sophomore will remain on scholarship and have a role with the coaching staff.

He says Cochran is at peace with his decision, and has decided to pursue a coaching career. His father, Jack, is a legendary Connecticut high school coach.

The university did not make Cochran available to reporters Tuesday. But teammate Chandler Whitmer, who had been splitting time with Cochran, says the players support the decision and believe Cochran will make an excellent coach.

Whitmer says he has suffered at least three concussions since high school, but has not thought much about what that might mean for his future.

