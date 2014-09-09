Woman finds sister's killer on Facebook

An inmate's use of social media shocked his victim's family, and sparked an investigation.

Imagine logging on to Facebook and seeing someone who victimized your family, posting updated photos from behind bars.

That is exactly what one woman faced weeks ago, and she is fighting to protect other families from the same trauma.

Doris Reeves holds on to the photo and fond memory from the last time she saw her younger sister, Karen.

"She loved people, she loved life," Reeves said.

Three weeks later, in June of 2001, police arrested Joseph Kennedy for her murder.

"He didn't have to stab her he didn't have to drag her with a car he didn't have to beat her face," Reeves said.

Once Kennedy pleaded guilty, Reeves followed his status through the department of corrections website but was shocked when she stumbled upon his other profile, on Facebook.

"The tattoo across the neck it's really wide the white tags it clicked. It just makes me so angry something needs to be done," Reeves added.

Shea Wilson of the Arizona Department of Corrections said that an investigation is ongoing in this case to find out how Kennedy was able to update a Facebook page.

Inmates are banned from using cell phones, but officers still confiscate about 300 each year.

In 2013, the department donated 1,000 to a program for soldiers.

"We do routine sweeps of our prisons and we turn up all types of electronic devices," Wilson added.

While officials battle contraband, Reeves said she is fighting to honor her sister's memory, and protect other families from the same shock on social media.