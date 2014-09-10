WFSB Staff shares their favorite tailgate recipes

Momma's Taco Dip provided by WFSB Senior Digital Content Producer Joseph Wenzel with help from his mom. (WFSB photo)

With Thursday night football starting tonight, WFSB personalities and staff have put together some of their favorite tailgating recipes to share with our viewers before the big game.



Skinny Buffalo Chicken Dip

Provided by WFSB reporter Kim Lucey and courtesy of Skinnytaste.com

Ingredients:

4 oz reduced fat cream cheese, softened

1 cup fat free sour cream

1/2 cup Franks hot sauce (or whatever hot sauce you like)

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1 tsp white wine vinegar

2 cups (14 oz raw) cooked shredded chicken

Directions:

Mix the first 5 ingredients together until smooth. Add the chicken and put this in the crock pot on low for 3-4 hours. Serve warm with carrots and celery. If you would rather the stovetop version - simmer on low heat 30 minutes.

Hot Cheese Dip

Provided by WFSB Executive Producer Tracy Furey

Ingredients:

1 Medium Vidalia (sweet) Onion

1 8 oz. block of Cracker Barrel Sharp Vermont White Cheddar Cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

2 large French baguettes

Directions:

Chop Vidalia onion. Cut cheddar block into small pieces. Combine with mayonnaise in an oven-safe casserole dish. Put in hot oven (350 degrees) for approximately 30 minutes (or until all cheese is melted and the top is starting to brown). Stir occasionally.

Cut bread into 1 ½ - 2" cubes, making sure that at least one side has crust on it to hold for dipping.

Joe Zone's Buffalo Chicken Dip

Provided by WFSB Sports Anchor Joe Zone



Ingredients:

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup blue cheese or ranch salad dressing

1/2 cup FRANK'S® REDHOT® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce or FRANK'S® REDHOT® Buffalo Wing Sauce (adjust according to taste)

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese or shredded mozzarella cheese

2 cans (12.5 oz. each) SWANSON® White Premium Chunk Chicken Breast in Water, drained

Directions:

Heat oven to 350°F. Place cream cheese into deep baking dish. Stir until smooth.

Mix in salad dressing, Frank's RedHot Sauce and cheese. Stir in chicken.

Bake for 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Garnish as desired. Serve with tortilla chips, crackers or vegetables.

Momma's Taco Dip

Provided by WFSB Senior Digital Content Producer Joseph Wenzel with help from his mom.



2 8oz cream cheese



1 15.5oz can of Salsa



1/2 head lettuce shredded

2 medium-sized tomato

1 yellow onion

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese or Monterey Jack cheese

Directions:

Chop up the lettuce, tomato and onion and set the vegetables aside. Heat up the cream cheese in the microwave for one minute apiece. Mix cream cheese and salsa together in the bottom of 2-inch glassing serving pan. Layer on top on the salsa/cream cheese with onions, tomatoes and lettuce. Sprinkle cheese on top. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and place the refrigerator for a few hours before serving. the dish.

Rob's Texas Caviar

Provided by WFSB Digital Content Editor Rob Polansky

1 Can black beans – rinsed

1 can black-eye peas – rinsed

1 can white corn – drained

1 small jar of chopped pimientos

1 small red onion

1 cup cider vinegar

½ cup of canola oil

½ cup sugar

1, 12 oz jar of chopped jalapeno's (optional)

Directions:

Mix together, chill overnight.

Jamie's Grilled Pizza

Provided by WFSB Better Connecticut Executive Producer Jamie Mascia

My family loves when I make homemade pizza, especially on the grill. It's easy, and if you buy pre-made dough and sauce, it's quick, too! My one tip: Buy a block of mozzarella and shred it yourself. The shredded kind has something added to it to keep it from sticking, and it doesn't taste as good!

Ingredients:

Pizza Dough (buy or make your own)

Pizza sauce

Mozzarella Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Olive Oil

Salt

Toppings of your choosing



Directions:

Let your pizza dough come to room temperature. Right before you start stretching it out, get your grill nice and hot. Brush the grill grates with a little olive oil to prevent the dough from sticking. Stretch your dough out to your desired thickness. Let it rest for 2 or 3 minutes, stretch it out again (if it shrunk), and then put on the grill. Let it cook for around 2 minutes, but watch so the bottom doesn't burn. Take the dough off with a pizza peel or rimless cookie sheet. Flip it over. You will put your toppings on the cooked side. I like to brush mine with a little bit of olive oil, and a sprinkle of salt. Then I put sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and whatever toppings I'm in the mood for (usually pepperoni). Put it back on the grill and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, watching so the bottom doesn't get too dark. At this point, my cheese is usually not browned, so I throw my pizza under the broiler for a couple of minutes. Then you're done! Go crazy and try your own variations!

Nicole's Fruit Pizza

Provided by WFSB Traffic Anchor Nicole Nalepa

Prep time: 15 min. / Total: 3 hours

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

1 pkg. (16.5 oz.) refrigerated sliceable sugar cookies, sliced

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

¼ cup sugar

½ tsp. vanilla

4 cups of assorted fruit to your liking (kiwi, strawberries, bananas, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, canned peaches—save the syrup)

1 tbsp. water

Directions:

HEAT oven to 375°F. LINE 12-inch pizza pan with foil; spray with cooking spray. Arrange cookie dough slices in single layer in prepared pan; press together to completely cover bottom of pan. Bake 14 min.; cool completely. INVERT onto plate; carefully remove foil. Turn crust over; place on plate. BEAT cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with mixer until blended; spread onto crust. TOP with fruit. MIX syrup from peaches and water; BRUSH onto fruit. Refrigerate for two hours.

Nicole's Tips

How to soften the cream cheese:

Remove packaging, and placing the 8 oz. in a microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 10 sec. or just until softened. Add 15 sec. for each additional package of cream cheese.

Artichoke Dip

Provided by WFSB Anchor/New London Bureau Chief Kevin Hogan



can artichokes in water, drained, chopped into small or medium pieces.

¾ cup mayonnaise

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup parmesan cheese

Garlic powder to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Bake 350 for 25 minutes or until lightly browned & bubbly. Dip with your choice of cracker, chips

Bean Dip

Provided by WFSB Digital Content Producer Kaitlyn Naples



Ingredients:

1 8 oz pkg of cream cheese

1 can of Hormel chili (with beans)

1 bag if shredded Mexican blend cheese (or under the chili is covered)

Directions:

Spread cream cheese at bottom of pan or dish. Spread chili on top, then cheese. Bake in 350 degree oven until cheese is melted. Serve warm with tortilla chips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Provided by WFSB Producer Margaret Lohmiller



Ingredients:

1 8 oz pkg of Cream Cheese, softened

½ Cup of Buffalo Wing Sauce, any brand will work

2 Cups of cooked shredded chicken

½ Cup of sharp cheddar cheese

½ Cup of Bleu Cheese Dressing

Directions:

Fire up the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Spread mixture in an 8x8 baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes or until mixture is hot and gooey.

Colby-Pepper Jack Cheese Dip

Provided by WFSB Producer Amy Desson



Ingredients:

1 (8oz) package cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup sour cream

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. chopped canned chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

2 tsp. chili powder

2 cups chopped/shredded cooked chicken

2 cups (8oz.) shredded colby-Jack cheese blend

1 (4oz.) can chopped green chiles

4 green onions, finely chopped

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and minced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Tortilla chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Stir together first 5 ingredients in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in chicken and next 5 ingredients until blended. Spoon cheese mixture into an 8-inch square baking dish. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Spoon into a serving bowl. Serve with tortilla chips.

Mama Brenda's Champion Artichoke Dip

Provided by Brenda Kestenbaum of WFSB Creative Services

Ingredients:

14oz. can artichoke hearts, chopped fine

8oz. shredded white cheddar

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

Garlic powder to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients and bake at 400 degrees until center bubbles. Serve with pita bread wedges.

Warm Black Bean Dip

Provided by WFSB Technical Producer Wendy LaFollette



Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil + more for baking dish

2 medium tomatoes, cored and cut into medium dice

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided use

1 large yellow onion, finely diced

3 large cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 (15.5-oz.) cans black beans, rinsed and drained well

2 canned chipotles en adobo, minced (about 1 tablespoon), plus 3 tablespoons adobo sauce from can

1 to 3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1-1/2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels (if frozen, thaw first)

1-1/2 cups (6 oz.) grated sharp cheddar cheese

1-1/2 cups (6 oz.) grated Monterey Jack cheese

3/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Freshly ground black pepper

Tortilla chips for serving

Directions:

1) Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Grease a 1-1/2 qt. baking dish with oil and line a baking sheet with foil. Set the tomatoes in a colander over the sink and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt.

2) Heat oil in a large (12-inch) skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering hot. Reduce heat to medium, add onion, sprinkle with reserved 1 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring, until softened and translucent, about 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and chili powder and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add half of black beans, chipotles and adobo sauce, and 3/4 cup water and bring to a boil. Cook until liquid reduces by about half, 2 to 3 minutes.

3) Transfer bean mixture to a food processor, add vinegar (I used only 1 tablespoon), and process until smooth. Let cool for a couple of minutes and then transfer to a large bowl. Add rest of beans, tomatoes, corn, half of each of cheeses, and 1/2 cup of cilantro. Mix well and season to taste with salt and pepper.

4) Transfer to baking dish and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake on a foil-lined baking sheet (to catch drips) until cheese melts and browns around edges, about 15 minutes (longer if refrigerated). Sprinkle with remaining cilantro and serve with warm tortilla chips for dipping.

Yield: 10 to 12 servings.

