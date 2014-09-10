Berlin PD receive grant to deter drivers from disobeying stop sign

It doesn't matter where it is, everyone has probably seen drivers zipping through stop signs every now and again.

Residents in Berlin who live on a crest of a blind hill said they have had enough seeing this happen, but police said a grant could help put the brakes on the problem for good.

One problem area is at the intersection of Hart Street and Huckleberry Lane in Berlin, and Kevin Riedel, who has lived in the area all of his life, said the intersection has been a danger for years.

I've had times where I've actually had to jump off the street to avoid a car almost hitting me because it's so blind," Riedel said.

Police have come out to the intersection before to patrol, but it doesn't seem to deter drivers.

"The Berlin Police Department spends a lot of time actually monitoring the stop sign. I actually had an officer tell me it was like fishing in a bucket right here because it is so easy getting people going through the stop sign," Riedel added.

Police said if residents are having a traffic concern, all they have to do is tell them and they will be there.

"We can put officers on that intersection and we do so throughout the 150 miles of road in this town," said Jim Gosselin, of the Berlin Police Department.

Neighbors said a stronger police presence would be a big help

"I think it would be beneficial if they sat here on the street a little more often and actually ticketed the people," said Dave Harris.

Berlin is one of the several towns that received a $59,000 grant to crackdown on high risk driving on rural roads.

"Since we've started that program we've made 362 speeding arrests, hundreds of cell phones, stop signs, and control signal violations in our efforts to make our streets safer. And they're rural roads, they're not the highways," Gosselin said.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, rural roads account for approximately 40 percent of the vehicle miles traveled in the country, but almost 57 percent of fatal crashes.

Even with police on patrol, some are still wondering if drivers will hit the brakes when coming to the Berlin intersection.

"I think people are just in a big rush these days, and if I could get them to slow down I wish I could, but I'm just one man," Riedel said.

The Eyewitness News I-Team will check on the road in the near future to see if the problem improved.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.