Newtown selectwoman wants study of town response

Newtown First Selectman Pat Llodra on Face the State on Dec., 2013 (WFSB file photo)

Newtown's first selectman is recommending the state conduct a full after-action study to find out what worked and what didn't in her town's response to the December 2012 school shooting.

Pat Llodra told the state's Sandy Hook Advisory Commission on Friday that local officials were overwhelmed following the massacre with the logistics of handling donations, volunteers, correspondence, and media requests.

She says the town, for example, had no way to vet the qualifications of the mental health experts who came to help.

Llodra says the local government would have collapsed without help from companies such as General Electric, which provided four full-time executives to work with the town.

Llodra also revealed that school officials would not give her contact information for the victims' families until two weeks after the shooting.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.