UConn seniors ending careers for health reasons

Two more Connecticut players have ended their football careers because of health concerns. Their decisions were announced a week after starting quarterback Casey Cochran quit because of concussions.

The players are senior defensive end Angelo Pruitt and offensive lineman Bryan Paull, a little-used senior.

Coach Bob Diaco said Monday that Pruitt has a lower leg problem stemming from a genetic issue that caused him to miss the last two games. Paull has an undisclosed upper-body problem. He has not been with the team since the middle of training camp.

Diaco declined to elaborate on their conditions, citing federal privacy laws.

The school had described Cochran's injury as one to the upper body before his family revealed the concussion problem.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.