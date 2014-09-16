Ex-chief in Uzi death case in more legal trouble

A former Massachusetts police chief who was acquitted of charges connected to the death in 2008 of an 8-year-old boy at a gun show he sponsored is facing more legal trouble.

Former Pelham Chief Edward Fleury is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm while intoxicated after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at a friend outside a Belchertown VFW post last month.

Fleury was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty last week. He could not be reached and his lawyer refused comment.

The 57-year-old Fleury was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges connected to the death of 8-year-old Christopher Bizilj (buh-SEEL') of Ashford, Connecticut, who accidentally shot himself with an Uzi at a gun show in Westfield sponsored by Fleury's firearms training company.

