Edible Arrangements & Fall-Inspired Dips

Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream

2/3 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon honey

1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Place the heavy cream and honey into a bowl. Using an electric mixer, whip the cream on high until soft peaks form. Sprinkle in the pumpkin pie spice and continue to whip until stiff peaks form. Transfer into a serving bowl and serve cold with fresh fruit for dipping.

Cinnamon, Almond, and Maple Dip

1/3 cup maple syrup

2/3 cup almond butter

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1-2 tablespoons of water, if needed

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the maple syrup, almond butter, and cinnamon. Stir until all ingredients are warmed through and thoroughly blended. Add 1-2 tablespoons of water to thin the dip, if needed. Transfer into a serving bowl and serve warm with fresh fruit for dipping.

White Chocolate Ricotta Crème

¾ cup ricotta cheese

¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ cup white chocolate chips

In the bowl of a mini food processor, combine the ricotta and vanilla extract. Pulse until smooth and creamy.

Meanwhile, place about 2 inches of water in a saucepan or double boiler, bring to a low simmer. Place the white chocolate into a bowl and place on top of the pan of simmering water, and stir until the chocolate is melted and smooth.

Transfer the melted chocolate to the food processor with the ricotta mixture and process until thoroughly combined, and smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve cold with fresh fruit for dipping.