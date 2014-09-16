Bus driver dies saving child during safety drill

A bus driver in Akron, OH died on Tuesday while saving the life of a 10-year-old girl.

The incident happened during a drill for school bus safety, and about 40 students witnessed their school bus driver get crushed by the bus as it rolled down a hill outside of their school.

It was about 8 a.m. on Tuesday when 5-year-old Shaniah Williams was on the bus outside of her school, Middlebury Academy in Akron.

She and other students were practicing a drill on board in case of an emergency.

"We was going out the back door, we had to do it three times," Williams said.

As part of the drill, students exited the rear bus door and police said the 51-year-old driver was at the back helping the students off.

Just as the driver was helping the last student off, the bus started rolling in reverse and it was too late for the driver to get out of the way.

"I just jumped out of my car to make sure she was okay," said Brandie Goostree, who heard students screaming and then a loud crash. "The bus lost control, she tried saving the kids and got hit."

The bus rolled over the driver and crashed into a tree. Police are still investigating the incident.

