Malloy rebuffs Foley's criticism of UConn report

Republican Tom Foley, moderator Ray Hackett and Gov. Dannel Malloy at their first debate in August. (WFSB file photo)

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is rebuffing Republican Tom Foley's criticism of a new report that highlights UConn's economic impact, calling his gubernatorial opponent "a cheap-shot specialist."

The Democratic governor joined UConn President Susan Herbst on Wednesday to unveil an economic analysis, conducted by an outside firm, which determined the state's flagship university has a $3.4 billion total economic impact on the state.

Foley this week sent reporters an email questioning the timing of the report, suggesting its purpose was to create "a political puff piece" for Malloy.

Herbst and Malloy denied the accusation. Herbst said she proposed the study about three years ago to determine UConn's impact. She said the $50,000 fund was paid for with UConn operating funds. It was started a year ago.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.