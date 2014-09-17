Chemical accident at UConn sends 2 to hospital

A chemical accident at University of Connecticut sent two students to a hospital for evaluation and prompted the school to close a portion of one building for several hours.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz says the students were working in the Information Technologies and Engineering building at about 11 a.m. when they accidently disposed of some chemicals including acetone into a container that already contained other chemicals. She says that caused a flash reaction and released fumes.

The students ran to a decontamination shower in the hallway, and were later transported to Windham Hospital. One suffered some eye irritation. Both were treated and released.

She says eight other students underwent decontamination on campus after walking through the puddles in the hallway.

The hallway and classrooms involved were reopened at about 2 p.m.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.