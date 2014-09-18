Plum Organics recalling Rice Milk snacks

Plum Organics baby foods is recalling their Little Cremes organic rice milk snacks because of a potential choking hazard.

The snacksh are bite-sized pieces made to soften in a child's mouth in less than 20 seconds. However, some pieces have been found to take significantly longer, creating a potential choking hazard for babies and young children.

The recall affects all Little Cremes varieties, which are Super Purples, Super Reds and Super Greens.

The snacks were sold nationwide at grocery stores, mass retailers, baby speciality stores and online.

Plum Organics has received reports of injuries related to the products.

No other Plum Organics products are affected by the recall. For more details on the recall, you can visit the website here.

