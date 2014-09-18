Dog in Los Angeles injured during chase receives outpouring of support

Gordo is recovering after being hit during a police chase in Los Angeles. (CBS News photo)

There's been an outpouring of support for a little white dog hit during a police chase in Los Angeles.

TV crews captured the scene as a stolen van ran over Gordo and the animal is now in Culver City where vets are deciding the best treatment for the little guy.

Gordo, which is a 1-year-old Maltese mix, is on the path to recovery after being caught in the middle of a high-speed police pursuit.

The driver of this stolen van led police on a wild chase through south Los Angeles Wednesday night and ran over Gordo on a residential street.

Gordo's owner Santos Son rushed his puppy to a veterinary hospital in Culver City. The dog's right hind leg is mangled, but veterinarians said he is stable.

"He's been incredible," Dr. Erich Stumpp with City of Angels Veterinary Hospital, said. "I mean he's handling that injury a whole lot better than I would."

Vets are trying to spare Gordo's leg, but say amputation may be the only option.

"These little guys are essentially born with an extra leg," Dr. Kim Carey with the City of Angels Veterinary Hospital, said. "They run around great on 3 legs."

Gordo's story is getting a lot of attention. When people heard what happened, they contacted this vet clinic to donate money.

Some supporters contributed online to a campaign to save the white dog. Hundreds of calls came into the clinic.

Supporters have already raised more than $3,000. His owner is thankful and says he wouldn't be able to afford Gordo's treatment without the donations. Veterinarians estimate Gordo's treatments could cost up to 7 thousand dollars.

