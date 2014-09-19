Conn. pedestrian struck by bike in NYC

A Connecticut woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a bicyclist in Central Park.

The NYPD says it happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near 62nd Street on West Drive.

They say the 58-year-old woman suffered head trauma and was taken to NewYork Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Police say she's from Fairfield, Connecticut. Her name wasn't immediately released.

The 31-year-old bicyclist remained on the scene. No charges were filed.

Police say he suffered minor injuries to his shoulder and hand and was treated at a hospital and released.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the bicyclist was riding in the park's bike lane when he struck the woman while swerving to avoid other pedestrians.

