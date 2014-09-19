Teen charged with murder in Bridgeport gun death

A Bridgeport teen has been arrested and charged with murder in the August shooting death of a rival gang member.

Fabian Francis was ordered held in lieu of $1 million bond Thursday in the killing of 21-year-old Ryan Hernandez.

Fabian Francis Sr., the 17-year-old suspect's father, was appointed guardian. The Connecticut Post reports he had no comment as he left court.

A 16-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Hernandez. He was the driver of the vehicle in which the gunman arrived.

Video from a surveillance camera shows a man with a black shirt over his head get out of a car and confront Hernandez. The man pistol-whips Hernandez and shoots him in the chest.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com.

