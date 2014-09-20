The last day of Summer and the First of Autumn

THE LAST FULL OF SUMMER

We saw a much needed dose of rain this morning in many towns. Right through the center of Connecticut, between ½ and 1-1/2 inches of rain fell, with the highest totals near New Haven, up along I-91 and along I-84 east of Hartford. Unfortunately, some of us have not seen a drop; far southeastern and far northwestern Connecticut were completely outside of the rain belt.

The storm system that created the rain sill shift far enough northeast to allow slightly drier air to work into the sky in the mid-levels this afternoon. Not only will most of the rain be done (we can't completely rule out another shower), but sun should start to poke through the clouds. Should this scenario pan out, our forecast of 80 degrees will be right on the money. If the showers linger into the later afternoon (one model suggests this later end to the rain), 70s will be the maximum.

Any reduction of cloud cover late day will be reversed tomorrow night as a cold front approaches. With cloudy skies and yet another chance for showers, especially after midnight, readings will again be in the "summer zone" with lows around 60 degrees.

THE FIRST WEEK OF AUTUMN

As if turning a switch, the weather will turn cooler and drier on the first day of autumn. A cold front will pass through the state very early in the morning, pushing out the clouds, showers and humidity. An increasing breeze through the morning will bring drier air into New England from the west. The sky will return to the clarity we enjoyed late last week and temperatures will be milder, with highs in the low-70s.

From Wednesday through next weekend, we will be in a long period of sunny, dry and mild weather. Highs will reach into the upper-60s and low-70s while night-time lows will be the 30s and 40s. Typical cold spots may have frost during at least a few of these mornings. Through at least Sunday, there is no projection for rain – and we need some.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

