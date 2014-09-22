Three Afghan soldiers vanish from Cape Cod

The soldiers were last seen at this mall over the weekend. (CBS photo)

A search is underway after three Afghanistan National Army soldiers went missing from Joint Base Cape Cod.

The soldiers were at Camp Edwards participating in Regional Cooperation 2014, a 7-10 day training exercise.

The soldiers were last seen at Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis and were reported missing by base security on Saturday night. The three soldiers are MAJ Jan Mohammad Arash, CPT Mohammad Nasir Askarzada, and CPT Noorullah Aminyar.

Central Command, Massachusetts State Police and local police are involved in the search for the soldiers.

The Massachusetts National Guard says the soldiers are not a threat to the public.

Security Analyst Ed Davis of the Boston CBS affiliate WBZ said he does not think there should be cause for major concern.

"It's certainly an unusual incident and it needs to be checked out," Davis said. "The only cause for concern is the fact that there have been Afghan soldiers who have turned on their United States counterparts and I'm sure that's on most of the minds of the people doing the investigation."

Regional Cooperation has been held annually since 2004 and it includes five different nations with more than 200 participants.

Earlier this month, two Afghan police officers who were training with the DEA vanished while on a trip to Washington. The police officers were located and will return to Afghanistan.

© 2014 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.