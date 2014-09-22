Wesleyan orders fraternities to become coed

Wesleyan University in Middletown is ordering its fraternities and sororities to become coeducational. (WFSB file photo)

Wesleyan University in Connecticut is ordering its fraternities and sororities to become coeducational within the next three years.

School President Michael Roth and trustees Chairman Joshua Boger sent a letter to the university community Monday informing them of the decision.

School spokeswoman Kate Carlisle says in order to quality for housing and the use of social spaces on campus, the organizations must have both male and female members and each sex must also must be well represented in the leadership of the organizations.

The move follows a decision earlier this month to close the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house after an accident in which a woman fell from a third-story window.

Carlisle says the changes do not come as a response to any one incident.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.