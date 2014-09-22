Pots, pans, dolls, games up for toy hall of fame

Pots and pans and paper airplanes are among the 12 finalists for induction this year into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The humble contenders are up against American Girl dolls, the game Operation and several return nominees including little green Army men and bubbles.

The hall of fame at The Strong museum in Rochester announced the finalists on Monday. Two winners will be inducted Nov. 6.

Anyone can nominate a toy. An internal museum advisory committee narrows down the list and a national committee of history, toy and education experts then votes in the winners.

Inductees have to be widely recognized, proven to be more than a passing fad and foster learning, creativity or discovery through play.

The other 2014 nominees are: Fisher-Price Little People, My Little Pony, Rubik's Cube, Slip 'N Slide, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Toys and the toy trucks sold each holiday shopping season at Hess gas stations.

The two winners will join last year's honorees, the rubber duck and chess, along with the 51 other toys that have been inducted since the hall was established in 1998.

Other past winners include Etch A Sketch, Play-Doh, Barbie, Mr. Potato Head and the Frisbee.

But things like the cardboard box and stick have also made the hall for inspiring kids to transform them into play things on their own.

