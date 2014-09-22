Woman breaks window to save child from hot car

A woman took matters into her own hands when she spotted a 1-year-old left inside of a car on a hot Texas day.

"I busted out a front window of a car in order to get the baby out that was locked in the car," said Good Samaritan Angela Radtke.

She said she didn't even hesitate to take action, even as others told her she probably shouldn't.

"I felt like some people were kind of scared, they didn't want to be liable because the security guard was yelling that I could possibly be arrested for breaking the window," she said.

Police said the father went into the store with his 12-year-old daughter and through surveillance camera footage they were able to estimate that the child was left in the car for about 40 minutes.

"He was running a temperature so he was really hot. The baby was red and looked uncomfortable," Radtke added.

So she broke into the car. She was able to make a hole and crawl into it to unlock the door, the glass even cut into her arms.

"I don't care if I get arrested, I'm going to save this baby," she said.

The child was taken to the Children's Methodist child and was in stable condition.

Radtke probably won't face charges under a "Good Samaritan Law."

The father of the child was arrested and charged with child endangerment, but police said those charges could possibly be upgraded. The child's mother was home at the time of the incident and the child is now in the care of child protective services.