Rowland looms in Connecticut 5th District race

Former Gov. John Rowland was convicted on all counts in his conspiracy trial. (WFSB photo)

The trial that led to the conviction of former Gov. John G. Rowland is having repercussions on this year's 5th Congressional District race, the same seat at the center of Rowland's case.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who currently holds the seat, is planning to use her opponent's testimony as a point of criticism in this year's race, one of the most hotly contested Connecticut congressional elections.

Rowland approached Republican businessman Mark Greenberg about consulting for his 2010 campaign, but making it appear he was paid by Greenberg's animal rescue organization. It was similar to a 2012 scheme involving another candidate.

At trial, Greenberg called himself "gutless" for not immediately telling Rowland he didn't want his help.

An Esty spokeswoman said the campaign will hold Greenberg "accountable" for his actions.

