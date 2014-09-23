Hernandez cousin to plead guilty to contempt

A cousin of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is expected to plead guilty to a contempt charge for refusing to testify before the grand jury that indicted Hernandez in the 2012 killings of two Boston men.

A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for Tanya Singleton in Suffolk Superior Court on Tuesday.

Singleton pleaded guilty to a separate contempt charge last month in Bristol County for refusing to testify before the grand jury that indicted Hernandez in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Singleton's lawyer says she is dying of cancer. In a sentencing memo, he asks a judge to spare her jail time and instead sentence her to two years of probation with a year of home confinement, the same sentence she received in Bristol County.

