PD: Woman run over by car at Westbrook post office; suffers minor injuries

An elderly woman was injured after she was run over by her car at the Westbrook Post Office on Wednesday morning, police said.

The unidentified woman pulled up to the post office on Route 1 just before 11 a.m. when police said she fell out of her car.

The woman suffered minor injuries including a leg laceration, according to police.

The crash was cleared about 20 minutes later.

