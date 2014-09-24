UConn to put roof on building to be demolished

The University of Connecticut's Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved spending more than $1 million to put a new roof on a science building that is scheduled to be demolished.

Laura Cruickshank, the school's master planner, says it will be another five years before the construction under the Next Generation UConn initiative can replace all the classrooms and labs inside the Torrey Life Science Building on the Storrs campus.

She says the building, which dates to 1961, has major structural issues, which have led to serious leaking when it rains and created problems for researchers and students.

The school budgeted more than $130 million to renovate the building and bring it up to current research standards, but the problems were deemed too extensive to fix so the money was re-allocated.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.