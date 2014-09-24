Man accused of stealing welding supplies to sell them for profit - WFSB 3 Connecticut

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - An Enfield man was arrested after police said he tried to sell his South Windsor employer company-owned welding supplies so he could make a profit.

Michael Engleman, 30, is facing criminal impersonation and second-degree larceny charges after a South Windsor Police Department investigation that started in August.

Police said they recovered $11,000 worth of welding wire from Engleman.

Engleman was arrested on Tuesday and released on a $35,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 2.

