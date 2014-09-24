Man accused of stealing welding supplies to sell them for profit Posted: Wednesday, September 24, 2014 1:29 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2014 1:34 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Michael Engleman was charged with criminal impersonation and second-degree larceny.

An Enfield man was arrested after police said he tried to sell his South Windsor employer company-owned welding supplies so he could make a profit.



Michael Engleman, 30, is facing criminal impersonation and second-degree larceny charges after a South Windsor Police Department investigation that started in August.



Police said they recovered $11,000 worth of welding wire from Engleman.



Engleman was arrested on Tuesday and released on a $35,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 2.



