More Metro-North trains added to the weekend, weekday schedule

Metro-North trains on the New Haven Line will run every half-hour between New Haven and New York City during off-peak weekday and weekends for the first time ever.

After “recent customer demand,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy made the announcement about the new train schedule, which will begin on Nov. 9.

"Back in 2012, we made a commitment to operate trains on the New Haven Line at least every half-hour, and we are here today to announce that we are making good on that promise. With off-peak and weekend trains running almost around the clock, Connecticut riders will see more frequent, reliable and convenient service which is our end goal when deciding what kinds of investments to make in this commuter line," Malloy said during a press conference in the lobby of Union Station in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon.

This announcement comes after the delivery of our new M-8 cars and expected upgrades to the infrastructure and operations.

“We are continuing to move the New Haven Line to where it needs to be to best serve the tens of thousands of Connecticut residents who depend on this system every day,” Malloy said.

The governor also announced enhancements to the Waterbury branch of New Haven line. A train will now leave the Waterbury station on Saturday and Sunday nights at 10:10 p.m.

The addition of trains comes after Metro-North President Joseph Giulietti met with Malloy in February and outlined changes for the commuter lines in Connecticut.

With the new schedule, three trains will leave at 11:25 a.m., 12:25 p.m. and 1:25 p.m. from New Haven on weekdays. Trains will also leave from Grand Central Terminal at 9:34 a.m., 10:34 a.m., 11:34 a.m. and 12:34 p.m.

Officials said the 11:34 a.m. train will replace the 11:34 a.m. express to Stamford.

Train service was added to midday time on the weekends.

The additional trains on Saturdays will leave from New Haven at 2:25 p.m., 3:25 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. The additional trains will leave from New York at 10:34 a.m., 11:34 a.m., 12:34 p.m., 1:34 p.m., 2:34 p.m. and 10:34 p.m.

The additional trains on Sundays will depart from New Haven at 2:25 p.m., 3:25 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. The additional trains will leave from New York at 11:34 a.m., 12:34 p.m., 1:34 p.m., 2:34 p.m. and 10:34 p.m.

