Elderly woman says she's being harassed at her home in East Haven

East Haven Police Department is investigating after an 83-year-old woman said she was the target of harassment and she got all her evidence on camera.Stella Gauvin said her neighbor has been throwing rocks, rolls of pennies and even billboard balls at her home. All of these projectiles have left damage and broke windows to the residence. Gauvin added that he has not stopped there and has come onto her property and cut wires.“This has all I've been doing for several months and I can't stand it any longer,” Gauvin saidGauvin's family installed several cameras and police are already using some of the video for an arrest warrant.In video released to Eyewitness News, you can see one of the neighbors, who police said is Lawrence Allen, walking onto Gauvin's property. A few seconds later the camera goes to black for a second. Then Allen runs back to his house.Stella's family said Allen was cutting one of the camera wires, but didn't realize there were other cameras recording him. Stella's son Gill Gauvin said he has an even bigger concern.“He was exiting my house on one occasion when my wife and I came down to bring my mom chowder and he claimed he was chasing an intruder through the residence to try to catch him,” Gill Gauvin said.East Haven police told Eyewitness News they have gotten dozens of calls since the summer. Some from Gauvin's neighbor saying they were being threatened.

Eyewitness News also learned police are working to secure an arrest warrant for Allen for trespassing and criminal mischief.



Eyewitness News went to Allen's house on Wednesday, nobody was home.



Stella Gauvin said she just wants it to all stop.



"What am I going to do,” Stella Gauvin said. “I do the best I can."



“I just want her to have a safe place to live,” Gill Gauvin said.



Police also gave a ticket to a woman living in Allen's home involving an incident where laser lights were being directed at Stella Gauvin's house.



Police said Allen also has a warrant for his arrest involving ‘another' matter.



Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.