WFSB TNF Web Chat for Bucs vs. Falcons

Here is the full transcript for the web chat for the Thursday Night Football game between Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
10:01 Joe Zone:
Hi everyone! Joe Zone here! How about that half? Send me your questions and comments.
10:07 Comment From Tyler
If Atlanta is smart, they'll take their starters out. No reason to risk an injury in this one.
10:07 Joe Zone:
Starters should be out on both teams. But don't forget those fantasy guys.
10:15 Joe Zone:
This is why teams hate these Thursday night games. The turn around time is too short for teams, especially the one that travels.
10:15 Comment From Dave
Can Matt Ryan take the Falcons to the playoffs?
10:15 Joe Zone:
Don't think so. Too many good NFC teams, including 0 and 2 New Orleans.
10:16 Comment From Tyler
Tampa to Atlanta is not that big of trip though
10:17 Joe Zone:
Still have to travel. Just not a good fit for short turn around.
10:17 Comment From Tyler
With this game over, NFL fans can only look forward to this Sunday. With any luck the Giants get their first W of the season.
10:18 Joe Zone:
No Giants on tv in this market Sunday. It';s a 1 o'clock CBS game. Ch 3 will televise, as always, Patriots, also at 1 o'clock.
10:21 Comment From Tyler
I saw that the other day. Luckily I won't be in CT this weekend. The Giants are in trouble if they start the season 0-3. Eli needs to step it up.
10:22 Joe Zone:
I thought Eli played pretty well last week. How about Mr. "throw me the ball" Cruz catch them when they are thrown.
10:23 Comment From Dave
A very very low percentage of 0-2 teams have ever made it to the playoffs, how can you count the Saints in at this point?
10:23 Joe Zone:
Thats correct. And I believe the Giants not only made the playoffs but also won the Super Bowl after starting 0 and 2. New Orleans 0 and 2 looks pretty good, both loses on the last play of the game.
10:25 Joe Zone:
This wraps it up. After the game, NASCAR stuff in my sports tonight. Jeff Gordon was at Lime Rock. We were there.
