Official rules for WFSB Foxwoods Donny and Marie Ticket Giveaway

The following are the official rules for the WFSB Foxwoods Donny and Marie Ticket Giveaway

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The WFSB Foxwoods Donny and Marie Ticket Giveaway is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on September 26, 2014, and ends October 3, 2014 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 3:59 p.m., E.T. each weekday from September 29-October 3, 2014 to be eligible. Entries become the property of WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd. Rocky Hill, CT (“Sponsor”) and will not be acknowledged or returned.

ENTRY: Go to www.facebook.com/wfsb3, “like” the WFSB Facebook page and complete the entry form to receive one (1) entry. Non-winning weekday entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings.

LIMIT: One entry per person with a valid Facebook account per day from September 29-October 3, 2014. No group entries.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of CT in the WFSB-TV viewing area, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry, are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weeknight from September 29 – October 3, 2014 during the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will randomly select one (1) winner from among the eligible entries received (five (5) winners total). Each winner will receive one (1) voucher for two (2) tickets to see Donny and Marie at Foxwoods on December 23, 2014, at 8pm. Retail value of two (2) tickets is $300.00. One prize per household. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible if the Show show is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason, in which case the prize will be forfeited and no compensation or substitution will be provided in lieu thereof and Sponsor will have no further obligation to the winners. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s).

The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible entries received.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within five (5) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner may be selected. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsor, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. For the winners' list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after 10/17/14 to Winners' List/Donny and Marie giveaway at the Sponsor address above.