Lawyer sues New Haven over gun arrest at theater

A lawyer has sued New Haven and Police Chief Dean Esserman over his arrest two years ago for bringing a gun to a movie theater.

Immigration attorney Sung-Ho Hwang claims that the city, Esserman and four officers violated his state constitutional rights when they arrested him on Aug. 7, 2012. His lawyer says police at the scene knew Hwang was licensed to carry a gun.

He was charged with breach of peace and interfering with officers. The charges were dismissed.

The lawsuit seeks more than $15,000 in damages.

The city attorney's office and Esserman were not reached for comment.

Hwang was waiting for the start of "Dark Knight Rises" a few weeks after 12 people were fatally shot at an Aurora, Colorado, theater showing the film.

