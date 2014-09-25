Juvenile arrests down 40 percent in Connecticut

Connecticut officials are attributing a 40 percent drop in juvenile arrests statewide over the past five years to a number of factors, including reform efforts dating back more than a decade and a national decrease in juvenile crime.

Michael Lawlor, state undersecretary for criminal justice planning and policy, reported the juvenile crime decrease Thursday to the state Criminal Justice Policy Advisory Commission.

State data show arrests of juveniles under 16 fell 40 percent from about 9,600 to about 5,800 from 2009 to 2013. Total juvenile arrests also declined 8 percent from 2010 to 2013, despite the state moving 16- and 17-year-olds to the juvenile court system from the adult system beginning in 2010.

Lawlor says community programs for at-risk children including family therapy have played major roles in crime reduction.

