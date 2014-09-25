UConn's Gampel Pavilion to get new lighting

Both the University of Connecticut's men's basketball team and its women's team must share the Gampel Pavilion basketball court seen here Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2007, on the university's campus in Storrs, CT for practice time. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

UConn's national champion basketball programs are about to play under some new bright lights.

The school's Board of Trustees has approved a plan to replace the lights inside Gampel Pavilion with a new energy-efficient system.

The school puts the cost of the project at $546,000.

But officials say the long-lasting light emitting diode (LED) bulbs will reduce energy consumption by about 75 percent and maintenance costs by about 80 percent.

The project will be funded by the UConn Renewable Energy Credit Fund and is eligible for rebates of up to 40 percent from the power company.

The system is scheduled to be installed by March. It also allows the school to set the lights at different levels for practice and games and dim the lights during player introductions.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.