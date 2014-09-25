Woman escapes to roof after home invasion, followed by suspect

A woman trying to escape a home invasion was forced to climb out of a second-story window and hide under a ledge on a roof.

A neighbor snapped pictures as the intruder scaled the roof, looking for the woman.

Melora Rivera was in bed when the break-in happened and she managed to grab her phone to call police, as her intruder apparently followed her onto the roof.

"My biggest fear was that he was going to be forced by the cops to come hiding in the place where I was hiding," Rivera said.

A neighbor, Alexandra Thompson, took pictures of what happened and posted them to her Twitter account,

Police records said officers got to Rivera in less than two minutes after they were dispatched. The fire department helped her down before officers got the suspect to surrender.

Neighbors recognized the suspect as a well-known homeless person.

A neighbor called police on the suspect earlier on the day of the home invasion for wandering into a yard, and when officers arrived they had detained him but let him go.

"I think it's very obvious to most of the people who live around here when someone seems to be suffering with mental illness and to continue to let these people walk around without offering them assistance to protect them and us, that I think is the heart of the problem," Rivera said.

The suspect is charged with burglary and his bail is set at $50,000.