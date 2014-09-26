Related Links Test ACT

A female juvenile is expected to face charges after she admitted to police that she was disturbing lollipops laced with marijuana.Eva Reyes-Portis said her 16-year-old daughter, who attends Enfield High School, had a dangerous reaction after eating a "pot pop" and was taken to the hospital. She added her daughter was hallucinating and had red blotches on her skin.Reyes-Portis said her child ate three lollipops not knowing it had marijuana and got sick.The victim told Reyes-Portis that the pops were being handed out in the Enfield High School's cafeteria.After receiving reports that a student at got sick from one of these pot pops, police said they started an investigation.A female juvenile from Enfield, whose name was not released, admitted to police that she was distributing these "pot pops" that she had gotten from California.The female juvenile told police that she did not give a lollipop to the victim who got sick.Police will be charging the female juvenile with possession or sale of marijuana in the coming days. She will then be sent to juvenile court.Enfield Police Chief Carl Sferrazza had some advice for parents.“I think you do have to have conversation with your kids,” Sferrazza said. “Maybe when they're little and it's good to think about later on... and be cognizant these things do exist.”There is no word how many lollipops were given out, but police are still looking into this case.Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.